Spring-like temperatures continue into the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Closing out the remainder of your work week with plenty of sunshine as we see a taste of spring-like temperatures around the southeast. Rainfall chances are very limited as we continue to dry out after a very wet pattern over the past week.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures climb to 70 degrees as a storm system moves across the United States. For us, we will see very limited moisture content from this system with only a few light showers possible early on Sunday. This system does bring a colder airmass to the southeast briefly with sub-freezing readings to start the upcoming work week.

This brief cool spell doesn’t last too long as we see temperatures climb again into the mid to upper 60s by mid of next week. We’re watching another storm system, this one a little strong by the end of next week. We could be talking about the potential for severe weather, but at this time too early for specifics even though we are heading into severe weather season.