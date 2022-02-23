Columbus, GA (WRBL)-The weather will remain stable with very little change until a cold front sweeps through the region Friday and a second front on Sunday.

The readings through Saturday may cool slightly but we will remain well above average until Sunday’s front sweeps through with cooler weather next week.

Our rain chances come early Friday morning and Sunday morning, with a few thunderstorms but nothing strong or severe.

Next week we will dry out for most of the week, with plenty of sunshine. We are looking good as we approach the first week of March, when we typically see severe weather set-ups, it appears to be sluggish.

We will never let our guard down this time of year now as we are in the heart of the severe weather season.