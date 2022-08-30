Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Right Now through tonight: This line is well ahead of another cool dry front. We call this an outflow boundary and it is losing steam.

This is the track where these showers and a few storms will follow and likely break up or fall apart, so do not bank on a lot of rainfall.

It is still possible this line may strengthen once it passes south and east of Columbus after sunset.

We will remain dry through Thursday and only have a slight bump up in a passing shower or storm for the Labor Day weekend. The Upper 80s for highs and lows near 70.

Labor Day forecast will be warm with isolated afternoon showers and storms.