Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Starting the month of August on a hot note with highs in the middle 90s, we do have drier air in place which keeps the heat index more manageable.

High pressure remains dominate in our forecast through Wednesday, but changes are on the way as we track multiple complexes of thunderstorms or MCS. These storms will swing in from the northwest and will provide clouds, showers and thunderstorms by Thursday and Friday. Due to this, you can expect temperatures to remain cooler with highs only reaching the upper 80s to low 90s.

This cool down will be temporary as we jump back to the middle 90s with a few pop-up showers and storms this weekend.