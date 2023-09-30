COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry pattern continues for the second half of the weekend as high pressure continues to strengthen. Overnight lows remain seasonal under mostly clear skies with highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies.

Start of the week remains unchanged as high pressure will continue to keep dry and quiet weather in the forecast. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to low 60s with highs in the mid 80s. Unfortunately, dry conditions are starting to set in with dry to moderate drought conditions developing on the southern end of the viewing area.

Our next best chance of seeing measurable rainfall will come by way of a frontal system that will bring in a few stray showers Friday. Behind the front we look to turn slightly cooler with reinforcing dry air in place for the upcoming weekend.

Tracking the tropics: Atlantic hurricane season remains active as we continue to get system after system named. Currently we have Philippe and Rina, both tropical storms, but Rina will weaken and likely be absorbed into the stronger storm of Philippe.