 

Starting out dry and seasonable then slightly cooler for this week

In between systems as we wrap up the weekend, but we are keeping an eye on a disturbance still draped across south Georgia and north Florida which has helped provide some cloud cover to our southern counties.

Monday overall will be seasonable with plenty of sun in the afternoon and evening ahead of a weak disturbance that will increase clouds for Tuesday. Temperatures stay the same through mid week until a dry frontal boundary moves through. Frontal system moves through the day on Wednesday bring slightly cooler temperatures and breezier conditions.

Slightly cooler as we wrap up the work week as high pressure builds in behind the dry frontal boundary. Our next system moves along the southern states bringing a decent change for showers and storms for the weekend.

Sunday

74° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 74° 53°

Monday

75° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 75° 53°

Tuesday

78° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 78° 54°

Wednesday

70° / 43°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 70° 43°

Thursday

69° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 69° 47°

Friday

73° / 57°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 7% 73° 57°

Saturday

73° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 73° 57°

73°

7 PM
Sunny
1%
73°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
71°

67°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
67°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
65°

63°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

62°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
62°

60°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

3 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

56°

5 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

6 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

7 AM
Clear
3%
54°

54°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
54°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
57°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

72°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
72°

73°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

73°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

