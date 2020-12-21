 

Starting seasonable then turning colder

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Starting the week off seasonable with temperature reaching the 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies as high pressure holds across the southeast. Turning milder as we approach mid week with middle 60s moving their way into the forecast while remaining chilly to start the day.

Christmas Eve we are tracking a frontal system that will bring showers and a few storms to the area with temperatures in the middle 50s. Colder air from Canada moves in behind this system for Christmas morning making for a chilly and breezy day. The colder air sticks around as we move into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

59° / 39°
AM Fog/PM Sun
AM Fog/PM Sun 3% 59° 39°

Tuesday

64° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 64° 38°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 64° 52°

Thursday

57° / 28°
Rain
Rain 79% 57° 28°

Friday

41° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 41° 24°

Saturday

50° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 50° 28°

Sunday

55° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 55° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

7 AM
Foggy
3%
42°

43°

8 AM
Foggy
3%
43°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
3%
45°

48°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

50°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
55°

57°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
57°

58°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
58°

56°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
56°

53°

6 PM
Clear
3%
53°

51°

7 PM
Clear
4%
51°

49°

8 PM
Clear
5%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
5%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
6%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
6%
46°

46°

12 AM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

1 AM
Clear
6%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
6%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
7%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
7%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
7%
40°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories