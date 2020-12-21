Starting seasonable then turning colder

Starting the week off seasonable with temperature reaching the 60s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies as high pressure holds across the southeast. Turning milder as we approach mid week with middle 60s moving their way into the forecast while remaining chilly to start the day.

Christmas Eve we are tracking a frontal system that will bring showers and a few storms to the area with temperatures in the middle 50s. Colder air from Canada moves in behind this system for Christmas morning making for a chilly and breezy day. The colder air sticks around as we move into the weekend.