Starting sunny and dry before more rain moves in later this week

7 Day Forecast

Starting the day much colder across the region this morning with readings in the 30s and 40s. As we go throughout the day clouds will build across the area especially after midday. A few clouds will linger through the evening and into the overnight. The clouds will act like a blanket and hold in much more heat into Tuesday morning.

High pressure will keep us dry over the next several days with highs remaining in the mid to upper 50s and a few low 60s. Late this week we turn to our next system which will bring more showers to the area primarily Thursday and early Friday morning. Friday overall will be mostly dry once the storm system moves out.

Once this system moves out, we dry out with temperatures remaining cool and sunny skies returning.

Monday

61° / 42°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 61° 42°

Tuesday

61° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 61° 33°

Wednesday

58° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 58° 38°

Thursday

54° / 41°
Rain
Rain 68% 54° 41°

Friday

52° / 35°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 52° 35°

Saturday

53° / 33°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 53° 33°

Sunday

56° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 56° 38°

34°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
34°

38°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
38°

43°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
43°

48°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
48°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
51°

55°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
55°

58°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
58°

59°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

59°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

58°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

55°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
55°

52°

7 PM
Clear
2%
52°

49°

8 PM
Clear
3%
49°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
48°

47°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
46°

45°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
43°

43°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
43°

43°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
43°

43°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
43°

43°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
43°

Trending Stories