Starting the week off seasonable and sunny then temperatures slowly climb through the week ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the remainder of Sunday of we will see plenty of clear skies through this evening and for tonight as strong high pressure builds in across the South and Appalachia. For the start of the work week, not much changing as high pressure will be the dominant feature in this forecast as afternoon highs slowly up tick one or two degrees each day through Thursday.

Another weakening boundary or dry front moves into the southeast Thursday/Friday keeping the forecast pretty similar with some added cloud cover. There are some discrepancies in model guidance heading into the upcoming weekend, but for now we’ve added more cloud cover while keeping rain chances out of your First Alert Forecast.

Tropics remain active with one system, Hurricane Sam. Sam remains a strong category 4 hurricane with a slow movement off towards the west northwest. National Hurricane Center guidance continues to take this storm off towards the northwest and eventually making a northward turn in the Atlantic Ocean and potentially effecting the island of Bermuda. For us, we will not see any impacts from this storm.