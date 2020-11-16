Starting the week off sunny and seasonable

Cold front moved through the area overnight bringing in cooler temperatures as we start the day. High pressure builds in behind the frontal boundary and will keep us pleasant and seasonable for today and for this week. Mornings will start out chilly, so you will need some sleeves or that light jacket before heading out.

Remaining quiet through the weak as high pressure slowly moves from the plains to the east coast. By the end of the week high pressure will bring back eastwardly flow and a few clouds move back in as we get into the weekend.

Iota reached category 4 hurricane status earlier this morning and could teeter on reaching category 5 before making landfall in Nicaragua again after Eta devastated that region a week earlier.