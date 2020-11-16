 

Starting the week off sunny and seasonable

7 Day Forecast

Cold front moved through the area overnight bringing in cooler temperatures as we start the day. High pressure builds in behind the frontal boundary and will keep us pleasant and seasonable for today and for this week. Mornings will start out chilly, so you will need some sleeves or that light jacket before heading out.

Remaining quiet through the weak as high pressure slowly moves from the plains to the east coast. By the end of the week high pressure will bring back eastwardly flow and a few clouds move back in as we get into the weekend.

Iota reached category 4 hurricane status earlier this morning and could teeter on reaching category 5 before making landfall in Nicaragua again after Eta devastated that region a week earlier.

Monday

67° / 43°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 67° 43°

Tuesday

68° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 41°

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

65° / 44°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 65° 44°

Friday

73° / 51°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 73° 51°

Saturday

75° / 55°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 55°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 57°

Hourly Forecast

44°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
44°

48°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
48°

52°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
52°

58°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
58°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

64°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

60°

6 PM
Clear
0%
60°

56°

7 PM
Clear
0%
56°

53°

8 PM
Clear
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Clear
0%
51°

50°

10 PM
Clear
0%
50°

48°

11 PM
Clear
0%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
0%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

3 AM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

4 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

5 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

6 AM
Clear
0%
44°

44°

7 AM
Clear
0%
44°

