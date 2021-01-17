 

Starting the work week quiet then becoming unsettled late week

We’ve been quiet overall for this Sunday afternoon and evening. A weak boundary does increase some cloudiness heading into the overnight period with most of the clouds gone as we start the upcoming work week.

We start off the work week quiet for MLK, Jr. Day as we see sunny conditions with a light breeze at times across the region and temperatures in the mid 50s. By late Tuesday you’ll notice clouds increasing ahead of another boundary which will start the unsettled period upcoming in this forecast. Wednesday remains overall quiet and dry with mostly cloudy skies before scattered showers move in for Thursday and Friday. A secondary boundary will move through helping clear of the showers at least for the week. Rainfall totals will be between 1-1.5″ for Thursday and Friday.

Temperature wise morning lows will be chilly with temperatures running 3-4 degrees below average for the start of the week and well above average for later this period. Afternoon highs will be near average during the short term with temperatures above average by 3-5 degrees for the long term.

Sunday

41° / 32°
Fair
Fair 0% 41° 32°

Monday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 56° 32°

Tuesday

63° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 63° 41°

Wednesday

62° / 45°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 8% 62° 45°

Thursday

60° / 55°
Rain
Rain 64% 60° 55°

Friday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 58% 59° 41°

Saturday

58° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 58° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

41°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
41°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
40°

40°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
40°

42°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
42°

41°

1 AM
Clear
2%
41°

39°

2 AM
Clear
2%
39°

37°

3 AM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

4 AM
Clear
4%
36°

35°

5 AM
Clear
5%
35°

34°

6 AM
Clear
5%
34°

34°

7 AM
Clear
6%
34°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
33°

37°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
37°

42°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
42°

47°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
47°

50°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

51°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

7 PM
Clear
1%
48°

45°

8 PM
Clear
2%
45°

