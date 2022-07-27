COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The rest of this week and the weekend will follow the typical summer day pattern, with only a stray chance of showers in the afternoon from daytime heating. We are stuck in a stationary air mass causing our temperatures and rainfall chances to remain mostly the same all week long.

Our temperatures all week long remain right around average for this time of year, in the mid-90s. Because of the moisture in the air, we will experience heat index values in the upper-90s and even lower-100s. We have already experienced these warmer heat index values this season, so we know to stay hydrated when we go outside.

The highest chance of rain this week will be on Monday at an isolated chance due to a stationary front in North Georgia.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern