Stationary front keeps showers and storms in the forecast; Big improvements by the weekend.

A pesky stationary front continues to influence our forecast with the chance for showers and storms. Best chance continues to be in the afternoon and evening with a few storms containing heavy rain and gusty winds, localized flooding may be possible.

Good news, we’ll begin to see some improvements by the second half of the week as the stationary front washes out. This means our rain chances begin to lower and our temperatures begin to warm up. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible to round out the week and into the weekend, high temperatures will return to the low 90s.