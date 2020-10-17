Staying calm and seasonable through the weekend, slightly warmer for next week

Remaining relatively quiet for the remainder of the weekend now that high pressure has built in over the east coast and a cold front is through. Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side going into the overnight into Sunday morning, but temperatures rebound to more seasonable by Sunday afternoon. With high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic we will have an easterly flow which will help increase moisture for the start of the week.

For the start of the week we remain quiet, but temperatures do start a warming trend with more cloud coverage through mid-week. By late in the week, we start to get some influence from an approaching cold front and a weak disturbance coming out of the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance will help pump in a lot of gulf moisture not the region and will also increase our rain chances for Friday and Saturday with a few showers.