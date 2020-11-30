Staying cold and windy this afternoon and evening

Storm system that brought us heavy rain for Sunday and overnight Monday is exiting the southeast, but leaving us chilly and windy today as the system pulls in cold Canadian air from the north. Temperatures today will hold steady in the mid 40s with overcast skies, slight clearing as we get towards this evening, but remaining cold nonetheless.

Overnight into Tuesday morning temperatures will drop like a rock into the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s and most everyone near or below freezing when you wake up Tuesday. The sun makes a return appearance for Tuesday, but that is a deceiving look as temperatures will only warm into the mid 40s and quite possibly the coldest day.

Wednesday starts off cold again with less wind forecasted and our warming trend does start in the afternoon with the return of 50s. Late in the week, we introduce a few showers in the forecast especially for Thursday and Friday. At this time the rain chances aren’t widespread, but this system clears in time for the upcoming weekend.