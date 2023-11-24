Columbus, GA (WRBL)- Any showers or sprinkles for Friday morning will eventually move out of the area just after sunrise, clouds should begin to break, and we’ll see a little bit more sunshine. High temperatures today will reach the low to a few middle 60s with a northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

A strong system will develop over the 4 corners region and push east, this will bring snow and rain to the central and southern Plains. If you plan on traveling west this weekend, you’ll likely run into major travel delays.

Closer to home, our clouds will begin to increase Saturday afternoon and evening ahead of our next system that will bring scattered showers on Sunday. A few of these showers will linger into Monday morning but major widespread rain not expected but it will cause a little bit of a slow down for those who are heading home from the holiday.

Chilly through the middle of next week as temperatures drop into the 50s by Monday through Wednesday.