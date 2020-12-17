Staying cool through the day with a few breaks of sun

Trending drier and sunny later this afternoon and evening as high pressure moves in for the rest of this week and for the first half of the weekend. Today we will see morning clouds slowly fade to more partly sunny conditions as we near sunset with temperatures staying cool in the 40s for a good chunk of the day with an occasional 50 popping up.

Friday will be all around sunny with blue skies and temperatures slightly warmer in the mid to upper 50s. Weak high pressure moves off towards the east ahead of our next system that will arrive Sunday into early Monday morning. Monday is also the Winter Solstice which will officially arrive at 5:02 AM EST.

Next week will be mostly dry to start as temperatures will be more seasonable in the 60s and mostly sunny skies. As we near Christmas Eve we are watching our next system which appears to bring colder air for Christmas morning.