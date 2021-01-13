Staying cool while tracking a few showers for Friday

Weak high pressure building in across the southeast, but we are going to see increasing clouds throughout the day for this afternoon and evening as a surge of energy moves in from the gulf. Temperatures will remain chilly with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees again. Thursday we will see more sun in the forecast ahead of a weak frontal boundary that will arrive Friday morning.

A few showers will be possible as this frontal boundary moves through. Majority of us remain dry as most of the rainfall activity picks up for east Georgia after the boundary moves through. Another weak frontal boundary moves through late Sunday into early Monday morning. This front will again bring just a few showers to the area.

Next week we clear back out with mostly sunny skies while temperatures remain below average.