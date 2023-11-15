5PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining cloudy, cool and damp through the rest of the evening and overnight. Light showers and a fine mist will continue to be persistent. Thursday we will see more overcast sky conditions with a few breaks in the afternoon and evening.

Friday rain finally starts to taper off in the forecast with mostly cloudy skies as temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Weak front moves through Saturday bringing much drier conditions for the weekend.

Overnight lows dip into the 40s for the second half of the weekend with lower dew points and drier air in place after the front. Start of the new week more showers move back into the forecast with another cold front.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for next week as the cold front and low pressure system moves through.