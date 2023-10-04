COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures, expect highs in the middle to a few upper 80s for Wednesday afternoon.

Tracking a fall cold front that will bring a few showers by the end of the weekend and big changes by the weekend. Thursday will remain dry and mild, we’ll start off with sunshine, but clouds will begin to increase by the late afternoon and evening ahead of the front.

We’ll likely have two rounds of showers on Friday, one in the morning and another more isolated in the afternoon. Significant rain not expected but any little bit will help in easing dry conditions across the Chattahoochee Valley.

Perhaps the big story with this cold front will be the cooler and drier air the moves in for the weekend and early next week. High temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get out of the 70s, Sunday and Monday morning will be rather chilly for this time of the year as overnight temperatures dip into the low 50s/upper 40s,