Staying dry and seasonable through Thursday

Little changes this week in the forecast as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. A weak cold front washes out later tonight into Wednesday, but we stay seasonable with mostly sunny skies.

Late in the week, a cold front moves into the southeast bringing a good chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. This cold front moves out Saturday evening returning us back to cooler conditions for the second half of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

High pressure builds back in over the region Monday before a another cold front moves into the area before Thanksgiving.