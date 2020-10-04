Staying dry as temperatures slowly warm

We remain quiet for the rest of weekend with temperatures on a slow warming trend. Temperatures will be a tad warmer both in the morning and afternoon for Sunday with mostly sunny skies. A few high level clouds will continue to work their way into the area from the south where a frontal boundary has stalled out. Monday we anticipate another dry front to move through the area, but will not have any effect on our weather locally. Temperatures will continue to warm to near average as high pressure builds across the region.

Another cold front will move through the area Thursday. This front will bring cooler air to the region, but will help increase rainfall chances as it stalls out after the frontal passage. This frontal boundary will have some influence on the tropics with potentially another tropical system by next weekend. A lot can and will change so stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall along the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday afternoon and continues to slowly move northward where it will get blocked by high pressure towards the north nudging the system off towards the west and into the Bay of Campeche. National Hurricane Center keeps the system as a tropical storm. Another area of disturbance has the potential for development in the Caribbean. However, too far for anything specific, but could likely impact us by next weekend.