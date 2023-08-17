5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Staying dry in the forecast through the end of the week as a reinforcing dry front moves through overnight into Friday.

Dry air remains in place as temperatures continue to climb into the upper 90s over the weekend. Ridge of high pressure builds overhead across the eastern half of the United States by the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

High pressure overhead will keep a tropical low across Florida and the Gulf of Mexico while locally we start to heat up with near record heat in the forecast. Air temperatures will easily encroach on the century mark Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s record is 102 and Wednesday’s record is 101.

End of next week remains hot and dry as the ridge remains in place, but slightly weaker.