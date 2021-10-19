Staying dry for now, front arrives Thursday with a few showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern for now until we see some weakening in the ridge by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

This slight change will help usher in more moisture in the way of cloud cover for Wednesday evening as a frontal system pushes into the region. We anticipate a few sporadic showers to arrive late Thursday ahead of the frontal system with some early morning lingering showers Friday.

This frontal system does not have the push of cold air behind as temperatures will remain close to 80 degrees in the afternoon over the weekend; however, you will see skies clear as high pressure builds back in.