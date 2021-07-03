Staying dry through the Fourth of July; Elsa still eyeing Florida next week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As we wrap up Saturday expect mostly clear skies tonight with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s with light winds as we remain on the less humid skies of a stalled out boundary towards our south. Boundary doesn’t move a lot for Sunday, but there will be a very small chance for a stray shower or storm mainly south of Columbus along this boundary.

After we get through the Fourth of July our focus turns to the tropics. Elsa, once a hurricane, has been downgraded to tropical storm status as the storm continues to move through the Caribbean. A general track takes the storm over the island of Cuba Sunday into Monday then Elsa enters the Gulf of Mexico eyeing the Straits of Florida by Monday night. All model consensus keeps the storm on the western side of the Florida peninsula into Tuesday.

As for us with the storm primarily staying southeast of us we will miss all the strong winds, but scattered showers and storms will be possible midweek as we see some of those storms aided by daytime heating. Staying in a tropical pattern through the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and isolated showers and storms.