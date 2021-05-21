Staying dry with temperatures increasing just in time for the weekend

High pressure remains dominant in the forecast keeping us clear and dry yet again for a beautiful Friday. That high pressure system will continue to stick around for the foreseeable future keeping us rain free with plenty of sunshine.



Temperatures continue to heat up over the next 7 days across the southeast and especially here in Alabama and Georgia. This weekend we will begin to see highs reach the low 90’s, then rapidly increase into the high 90’s by the beginning of next week with minimal cloud cover.



The extended forecast calls for pop-up afternoon showers to return by the middle of next week, and potentially an increase of rain chances by the end of next week.