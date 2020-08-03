Staying hot and humid as Isaias continues to churn up the Florida coast

Isaias continues to parallel the Florida coastline this evening and will continue to move along the Georgia coast before making landfall somewhere along the Carolinas. Locally for us, Isaias will not be an issue. Our weather will remain pretty much the same in your First Alert Forecast. A cold front late Tuesday/early Wednesday may bring some ‘drier’ air to the our region, but uncertain where the frontal boundary will make it all the way through the region. For this reason, have kept in a sporadic shower or storm in the forecast.

Temperatures this upcoming week will be in the mid to low 90s, with many areas see upper 90 heat index values. Afternoon highs will be running 2-3 degrees above average. For morning lows, temperatures will be near average to 1-2 degrees below depending on if drier air works it’s way into the region with the aforementioned frontal boundary.