Staying hot and humid as Isaias continues to churn up the Florida coast

Isaias continues to parallel the Florida coastline this evening and will continue to move along the Georgia coast before making landfall somewhere along the Carolinas. Locally for us, Isaias will not be an issue. Our weather will remain pretty much the same in your First Alert Forecast. A cold front late Tuesday/early Wednesday may bring some ‘drier’ air to the our region, but uncertain where the frontal boundary will make it all the way through the region. For this reason, have kept in a sporadic shower or storm in the forecast.

Temperatures this upcoming week will be in the mid to low 90s, with many areas see upper 90 heat index values. Afternoon highs will be running 2-3 degrees above average. For morning lows, temperatures will be near average to 1-2 degrees below depending on if drier air works it’s way into the region with the aforementioned frontal boundary.

Sunday

95° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 95° 75°

Monday

90° / 72°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 50% 90° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 93° 72°

Wednesday

93° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 93° 72°

Thursday

95° / 72°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 95° 72°

Friday

95° / 73°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 95° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

86°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
86°

88°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

88°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

90°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

88°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

89°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
89°

87°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
20%
84°

81°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
81°

79°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

Trending Stories