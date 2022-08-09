COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —No big changes in the forecast through Wednesday as we continue to have heat, humidity and the chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs will range in the upper 80s to low 90s, just a few degrees off from average.



Tracking a cold front that will bring changes to the News 3 viewing area by Thursday and through the weekend. Thursday morning looks to stay dry with a mixture of sun and clouds, a chance for a few showers and storms will be possible before the front slides through but a better chance along the front during the evening into Friday morning.



Drier air will filter in behind the front and this will make the weekend pleasant with less humidity and slightly cooler temperatures.