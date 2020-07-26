Staying hot and humid with rain chances increasing as tropics heat up

7 Day Forecast

More hot and humid weather as we start a new work week, but my Tuesday and Wednesday a weak frontal boundary will move into the southeast aiding shower and thunderstorm development. With the increased chance of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures are projected to be below average.

By late week, temperatures quickly rebound back into the low to mid 90s with more isolated showers and storms as the overall pattern is not changing a whole lot. By next weekend, we need to keep our eyes on the tropics for potentially another system.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hanna continues to make it’s way inland into Mexico bring along very heavy rainfall to parts of Texas where flash flooding has occurred. Out in the Pacific, Hurricane Douglas is aiming to effect the Hawaiian Islands later tonight as the center passes close to the Island of Oahu and Kauai. Meanwhile all eyes are on Invest 92L in the Atlantic Ocean. This system has a high probability of becoming our next system which would be given the name Isaias.

Sunday

87° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 87° 72°

Monday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 50% 89° 73°

Friday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 91° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 93° 73°

Trending Stories