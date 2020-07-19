Staying hot, hot & hot for the work week

Nothing stopping the hot and humid weather pattern as we start the week. Temperatures will continue to warm into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon with triple digit heat index values for pretty much everyone as well.

We are keeping an eye on the tropics as a weak disturbance will move through the Straight of Florida over the next coming days, but development is very slim at this point. Bears watching because model indications bring it into the Gulf of Mexico.

Even with some weakening of the ridge of high pressure, temperatures by late in the week and upcoming weekend remain in the mid 90s. For next weekend, we may have the opportunity for a few more showers and storms as we get on the eastern edge of the ridge which would allow some Atlantic moisture to work into the southeast.

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

96° / 76°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 96° 76°

Monday

97° / 76°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 97° 76°

Tuesday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Wednesday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 75°

Thursday

95° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 75°

Friday

95° / 76°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 95° 76°

Saturday

95° / 75°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 60% 95° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

93°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
93°

91°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
91°

88°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

86°

11 PM
Clear
0%
86°

83°

12 AM
Clear
0%
83°

82°

1 AM
Clear
0%
82°

81°

2 AM
Clear
0%
81°

80°

3 AM
Clear
0%
80°

79°

4 AM
Clear
10%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

78°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
78°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
77°

78°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
78°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

86°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
86°

89°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

92°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

93°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

94°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

95°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
95°

96°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
96°

96°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
96°

94°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

94°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
94°

Trending Stories