COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Off to a quiet and seasonal start to the day, but another hot and steamy afternoon in the forecast as the heat and humidity continue to rise.

High pressure continues to strengthen from the west over New Mexico and Texas along with the Bermuda High across the Atlantic. These two high pressures build into one over the southeast as we go throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s, heat index values will be just on the other side of the century while humidity levels slowly uptick. We could see some areas go under heat advisory criteria by Friday.

Over the weekend and for the start of the week, high pressure weakens slightly and lets in a few weak disturbances move through the upper air stream, so we will introduce a stray shower or storm into the forecast with high temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 90s.

Rainfall chances remain low in the forecast for the start of the week as the overall weather pattern remains unchanged. High pressure continues to strengthen mid to late next week.