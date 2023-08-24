Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A weak cold front moved through the area overnight, you won’t notice much of a difference other than our high temperatures will be a couple degrees cooler compared to Wednesday afternoon. Mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon and a tad bit less humid.

Back to the upper 90s on Friday and the humidity makes a comeback as well, heat advisory for our east Alabama counties until 9 PM CDT for heat index values up to 106 degrees. Watching a weak wave of energy from the northeast after 6 PM Friday evening, this may bring a couple of showers or rumbles of thunder east and southeast of Columbus Friday night. This chance looks low but will continue to watch.

The oppressive heat will continue into the weekend with highs near 100, a few stray showers possible on Sunday. Tracking better chances for showers and storms and a break in the heat by next week, expect highs to return to near average starting Tuesday.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Franklin made landfall Wednesday over Hispaniola, Franklin will continue to move through the Turks and Caicos and eventually become a hurricane by early next week.

Tracking an area of low pressure near central America, this has the potential to move into the Gulf of Mexico sometime next week.