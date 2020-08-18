Staying hot with a few stray showers today

A few stray showers will be possible mainly south and southeast of Columbus due to a stalled frontal boundary. While widespread precipitation looks low, the front will have just enough lift to fire up a few little storms with heavy rain and possibly some gusty winds but again shower coverage looks very similar to Monday. Another shot of dry air will overtake areas to the north of the stalled front and this will make the first half of the day comfortable but despite the front, temperatures will still range from the low to middle 90s this afternoon.

Another front will slide in Wednesday afternoon and more showers and storms will be possible, highs cool just a little bit more to the low 90s for most of the area. This front will eventually stall out and bring us rounds of scattered showers and storms and more clouds from Thursday through the first half of the weekend, this will allow temperatures to cool into the middle to upper 80s. Our rain chances will eventually lift up by Sunday and early next week and this is when we can expect temperatures to slightly rebound to near 90 degrees.