Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Staying hot and humid for Friday with high temperatures in the middle 90s but it will feel more like 100+ degrees. There will be some relief in the heat by the way of showers and a thunderstorm this afternoon, showers will be mainly isolated, but this will provide a nice cool down to those who receive them.

We’ll remain hot and humid this weekend as we dodge more showers and storms on Saturday and again on Sunday, each storm may provide heavy rain and frequent lightning so be sure to keep an eye to the sky during any outdoor activities this weekend.

No break in the heat anytime soon as it appears that high temperatures will remain above average through next week and possibly for the foreseeable future.