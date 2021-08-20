Staying humid this weekend with waves of thunderstorms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not much changing overall in our weather pattern heading into the weekend as we remain very humid under a tropical airmass. Showers and storms will be likely as we see several shortwaves of energy producing clusters of thunderstorms that move through the region.

We could see some drier air filtering into the region for the start of next week, but we will mention a stray shower or storm through middle portions of the week. With the lack of rainfall temperatures will heat up into the mid 90s. Better rain chances move back into the forecast by late next week with more isolated showers and storms.

The tropics remain very active with Hurricane Grace in the Bay of Campeche set to make a second landfall in Mexico. Henri, is a tropical storm at the moment with potentially big impacts coming for the northeast United States. Henri expected to strengthen over the weekend to a hurricane is set to make landfall late Sunday into early Monday near Long Island and/or Rhode Island. The last storm that made landfall in the northeast was Hurricane Bob back in 1991.