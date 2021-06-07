Staying humid with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon

Tropical airmass still in place with high pressure anchored off the east coast keeping us in a southerly flow combined with an upper level low to our west helping the moisture flow to spread across the southeast. This moisture feed from the Gulf of Mexico is why we are seeing scattered to widespread showers and storms for the remainder of Monday and as we go throughout the short-term forecast.

High pressure backs off to the Atlantic Ocean around midweek which helps the upper level low move more into our region, but we keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast with most of the activity driven by daytime heating. Temperature wise we see a few readings reach the low 90s.

A weak boundary wants to move into the area by the upcoming weekend; however, high pressure looks to build back into the area keeping the boundary from moving through the area. The boundary will usher in isolated showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80s.