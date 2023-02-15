Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- More clouds for Wednesday as high temperatures continue to stay above average, expect the low to middle 70s this afternoon with winds gusting up to 15 mph.

Weather Aware Thursday 10 PM – 7 AM Friday

Tracking a strong cold front that will bring rain and thunderstorms, the strongest storms appear to be in western to central Alabama with a few of those reaching our east Alabama counties. As this line of storms moves east, it will weaken but still a few more robust storms are possible across our Georgia counties