COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We reached 71 degrees on Monday, ten degrees above average for this time of the year and we’ll do it all over again for Tuesday. Expect sunshine with a little bit more cloud cover through the afternoon and highs in the low 70s, overnight temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Expect more clouds and even warm temperatures on Wednesday, a few stray showers will be possible but widespread rain and storms not expected.

A cold front will begin to approach the area on Thursday with a few stray showers in the morning, scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. A few storms from Columbus and areas south may be a little more robust, a marginal risk of severe weather in place with strong winds the primary threat.