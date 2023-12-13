COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cooler readings coming in across our northern counties and for some of the rural southern counties while areas across the city remain milder with temperatures in the 40s.

Through the day, increasing clouds with sky coverage trending more partly sunny as we tap some energy from a shortwave moving through. Temperatures return more seasonal with readings hitting the 60 degree mark.

Staying pretty much the same through the end of the week. Morning lows in the upper 30s/low 40s and highs near 60.

Heading to the weekend, we are tracking a gulf low that will likely bring some showers to the southeast depending upon the track it takes. Showers are likely to move in late Saturday and last through Sunday.

System pulls out just in time for the upcoming week while temperatures remain more seasonal under sunny skies.