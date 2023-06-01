COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Eastwardly flow bringing in fairly dry conditions as we continue to track an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico which has become Tropical Depression Two. If it continues to strengthen it will become Arlene, our first named storm of the season.

A stray shower or two could be possible Friday afternoon, but most of us will stay dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Weekend warms up as we see temperatures return to the 90s under mostly sunny skies. Just a few stray showers and storms possible Sunday as a weak back-door cold front slides in, but temperatures remain near to above average.

Next week we see a warm up to the low 90s with just a few stray showers and storms in the forecast.

TROPICS: Today marks the first day of hurricane season that runs through the end of November, NOAA predicts a near-average season. While we may not live along the coast, heavy rain, wind and tornadoes are common in our area as tropical systems move inland, now is the time to prepare and go over safety plans.