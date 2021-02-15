 

Staying on the warm side of a major winter storm

7 Day Forecast

No winter weather for us as we will stay on the warm side of a major winter storm that will bring heavy snow and dangerous wind chills to parts of the country. Winter storm warnings blanket the entire state of Texas, Arkansas and parts of Mississippi while wind chill warnings extend from the Canadian border down to the Mexico border. Wind chills could reach as low as 30 below zero for some.

Here at home we’ll stay on the warm side with a few showers and even rumbles of thunder as this front passes through during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the middle 50s. While most of the precipitation will end before early Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to drop near freezing for some and this may create some slick spots especially in outlying areas. More sun and cooler on Tuesday with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Rain chances will return late Wednesday into Thursday as another front moves through, highs on Thursday will be nearing 70 for some and we’ll have watch for the potential for a few stronger storms. At the moment the chance for severe weather on Thursday looks to be low but still needs to be watched. Cooler but calmer on Friday and it finally looks like we’ll see some sun by the weekend.

Monday

56° / 27°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 100% 56° 27°

Tuesday

42° / 27°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 42° 27°

Wednesday

55° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 55° 47°

Thursday

64° / 34°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 64° 34°

Friday

46° / 26°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 46° 26°

Saturday

53° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 53° 32°

Sunday

61° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 61° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

45°

7 AM
Cloudy
12%
45°

45°

8 AM
Cloudy
12%
45°

45°

9 AM
Cloudy
13%
45°

47°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
47°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
48°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
49°

51°

1 PM
Rain
59%
51°

52°

2 PM
Rain
73%
52°

53°

3 PM
Rain
83%
53°

55°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
55°

55°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
55°

55°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
55°

56°

7 PM
Rain
75%
56°

53°

8 PM
Showers
53%
53°

51°

9 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

47°

10 PM
Cloudy
11%
47°

44°

11 PM
Cloudy
11%
44°

42°

12 AM
Cloudy
11%
42°

40°

1 AM
Cloudy
11%
40°

37°

2 AM
Cloudy
11%
37°

35°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
35°

33°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
33°

32°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
32°

30°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
30°

