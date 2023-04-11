Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Looking good for your Tuesday with sunshine and high clouds, expect highs to reach the middle 70s during the afternoon with a breeze out of the east today around 15 mph.

High pressure remains on Wednesday, mixture of sun and high clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80s degrees.

An area of low pressure will form in the Gulf of Mexico, this low will act a little like a tropical system in the way that it moves and brings in bands of rain and thunderstorms. While tropical development is not expected, showers and thunderstorms during Thursday afternoon may become strong/severe as the entire area sits under a marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5. Primary threat for Thursday appears to be damaging winds but perhaps a brief tornado can not be ruled out. So far the risk for severe storms appears low but will need to be monitored.

Showers/storms should end by Friday morning with a break for the afternoon into Saturday. Our next round of showers and storms will come on Sunday.