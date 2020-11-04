Staying pleasant through the end of the week; keeping a watchful eye on Eta

7 Day Forecast

Another pleasant afternoon shaping up across the two-state region with sunny skies as high pressure continues to hold frim. High pressure will weaken just a tad over the next coming days as a shortwave of energy moves in from the west. This energy combined with a flow off the Atlantic Ocean will help increase moisture returning clouds back to area and helping wring out a few spotty showers over this week. Otherwise, temperatures continue to slowly warm each afternoon.

After this weekend, our focus turns back to tropics. Eta now has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon. The system continues to produce heavy rainfall to the central America region. However, the storm will reach the open waters of the Caribbean again and will likely move toward Cuba by early Sunday. A lot of uncertainty in the models after this and why we need to watch it.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 50°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 72° 50°

Thursday

75° / 58°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 75° 58°

Friday

77° / 63°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 77° 63°

Saturday

77° / 65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 77° 65°

Sunday

76° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 76° 67°

Monday

78° / 68°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 20% 78° 68°

Tuesday

80° / 69°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 40% 80° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

69°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

70°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

65°

6 PM
Clear
0%
65°

61°

7 PM
Clear
0%
61°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

11 PM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

12 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
0%
52°

52°

2 AM
Clear
0%
52°

51°

3 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

4 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
0%
51°

51°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
53°

Trending Stories