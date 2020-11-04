Staying pleasant through the end of the week; keeping a watchful eye on Eta

Another pleasant afternoon shaping up across the two-state region with sunny skies as high pressure continues to hold frim. High pressure will weaken just a tad over the next coming days as a shortwave of energy moves in from the west. This energy combined with a flow off the Atlantic Ocean will help increase moisture returning clouds back to area and helping wring out a few spotty showers over this week. Otherwise, temperatures continue to slowly warm each afternoon.

After this weekend, our focus turns back to tropics. Eta now has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall in Nicaragua Tuesday afternoon. The system continues to produce heavy rainfall to the central America region. However, the storm will reach the open waters of the Caribbean again and will likely move toward Cuba by early Sunday. A lot of uncertainty in the models after this and why we need to watch it.