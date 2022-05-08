COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Pleasant afternoon with clouds towards our northeast as a wedge of cool air filters down. Staying pleasant and cool through the overnight with a few clouds.

Starting the week with similar conditions with easterly winds as temperatures hover right near 80 degrees. Not much changing through midweek, but temperatures do start to climb into the mid 80s.

Humidity levels increase across the southeast late in the week. A few clouds will come in late with more clouds likely by Thursday and Friday. With the increased humidity a few rainfall chances move back into the forecast by Friday and the upcoming weekend as we watch a tropical low.