Staying seasonable through the rest of the weekend

Boundary that has been stalled out across south Georgia continues to influence are weather this afternoon and evening — thankfully the boundary has pushed more southward letting us remain sunny with a few clouds and the humidity is tolerable.

For Sunday, a few rain chances to our north as a cut off low moves southward from the Great Lakes region. This system will help increase a few showers and storms for Monday. This cut off low will also barely move this upcoming week. For that we’ve added sporadic afternoon showers and storms Monday through next weekend.

Temperatures in the short-term will be near average, which is 90 degrees but come Tuesday temperatures will dip to the mid 80s which is below average before temperatures start to trend upward by Friday and the weekend when the official start to summer arrives.