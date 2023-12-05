COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Cold start to your Tuesday with readings dipping into the 30s, but no fog to deal with on that morning commute after a dry front moved through the region overnight.

Through the afternoon, just a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal temperatures as we track another dry frontal system that will bring another drop in temperatures along with some breezier conditions for the midweek.

Widespread patchy frost will be likely Thursday morning as temperatures tumble below freezing after the frontal passage. High pressure builds in with plenty of sunny skies with highs in the 50s.

Friday we see a light rebound with more clouds and a return to seasonal averages for temperatures as our next front arrives with a chance of rain and thunderstorms.

This next chance of rain, at the moment, arrives late Saturday into early Sunday bringing another shot of colder air felt for the start of the new week.