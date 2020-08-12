Staying stormy through the end of the week

Not much changing in this unsettled pattern with increasing rainfall chances as we close out the work week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be likely as a trough works it’s way into the southeast. The good news with increasing rainfall coverage, afternoon high temperatures will not be as hot. Highs are expected to be near average or right below average as we move into the weekend.

This unsettled pattern moderates a little by next week only to put us into northwest flow. Northwest flow is very tricky during the summertime, but the First Alert Weather Team has back off on rain chances starting Sunday afternoon to only sporadic. Sporadic showers and storms will be possible through mid week with highs in the mid to low 90s.