Staying stormy through the end of the week

Not much changing in this unsettled pattern with increasing rainfall chances as we close out the work week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be likely as a trough works it’s way into the southeast. The good news with increasing rainfall coverage, afternoon high temperatures will not be as hot. Highs are expected to be near average or right below average as we move into the weekend.

This unsettled pattern moderates a little by next week only to put us into northwest flow. Northwest flow is very tricky during the summertime, but the First Alert Weather Team has back off on rain chances starting Sunday afternoon to only sporadic. Sporadic showers and storms will be possible through mid week with highs in the mid to low 90s.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

93° / 74°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 93° 74°

Thursday

92° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 92° 74°

Friday

87° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 87° 73°

Saturday

88° / 72°
Morning showers and thunderstorms
Morning showers and thunderstorms 80% 88° 72°

Sunday

91° / 72°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 72°

Monday

91° / 71°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 91° 71°

Tuesday

91° / 70°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 91° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
76°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
76°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

75°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
75°

75°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

76°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

90°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
90°

90°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
90°

91°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
91°

89°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
89°

89°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
89°

87°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
87°

