COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rest of the holiday weekend remains sunny and breezy while staying dry with below average temperatures. Sunday morning does start off chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Afternoon readings climb into the low 80s making for a pleasant Memorial Day.

Temperatures warm slightly into the mid to upper 80s for the start of the week while conditions remain rain free; however, we are tracking changes that will likely bring in showers and storms and slightly cooler temperatures for the start of June.

Forecast a little trick at the current time as we are watching an area of low pressure off the gulf coast midweek. We will likely tap some of that moisture bringing in an increased rainfall chance. A wedge of cooler air might set up across northeast Georgia bringing in cooler readings, but at the moment we will keep temperatures in the mid to low 80s locally.

Heading into the upcoming weekend rain chances stay in the forecast with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.