Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Great forecast today with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures, expect highs to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon. The streak of great weather continues on Friday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Our next system will begin to take shape in the central and southern plains today and Friday, severe weather will be possible in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas today with the greatest chance Friday afternoon. As this system tracks east, we will notice an increase of clouds by Saturday evening and a chance for a few isolated showers by Sunday. Widespread, significant rain not expected but any little bit will help.

After Sunday, our forecast returns to calm with a mixture of sun and clouds through the middle of next week.