COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continuing the holiday weekend with dry and sunny skies as temperatures slowly rebound back into the upper 80s. Sunday afternoon humidity levels increase slightly as a weak stalled boundary retreats northward across the two-state region.

High pressure continues to strengthen across the eastern United States into Memorial Day with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s. There might be a few light showers possible, but overall the chance of rain is very slim over the next several days.

Pattern of sunny and dry conditions will persist into midweek as temperatures continue to warm. There will be a weak boundary moving in close by Thursday/Friday. This will bring in a few showers late Thursday and more stray showers and potentially storms by Friday.